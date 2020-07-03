9,152 Shares in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,792,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after purchasing an additional 999,376 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 46,824 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,383,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after purchasing an additional 44,057 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $52,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $2,265,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Brady from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Brady from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of BRC stock opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Brady Corp has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.25 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brady Corp will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.37%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

