Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $416,000 Position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.72.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNQ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.62.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

