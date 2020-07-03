Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 56.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 317,105 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.93.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.