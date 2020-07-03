Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 6,919 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 313,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $12,056,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,271,000 after buying an additional 88,783 shares during the period. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average is $75.44. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The company had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.55.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.25, for a total value of $1,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,452,750 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.