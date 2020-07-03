Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Stake in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,023 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kearny Financial during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $8.00 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The stock has a market cap of $669.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $43.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

