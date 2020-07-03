Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) Stake Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cloudera by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 90,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cloudera by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,285,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 658,480 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $2,696,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudera by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $13.93.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.65 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 35.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 41,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $512,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,191,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,595 shares of company stock worth $11,548,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cloudera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

