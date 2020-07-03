Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,182,000 after purchasing an additional 415,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 254,931 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 513,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 212,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 270.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 163,257 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FBM opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.74. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $22.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Foundation Building Materials had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $524.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FBM shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Foundation Building Materials from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Foundation Building Materials Company Profile

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

