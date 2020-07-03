Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 79,564 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,564 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 748,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,410,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 763,905 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 46.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 253,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 79,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE SERV opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Servicemaster Global from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SERV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV).

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.