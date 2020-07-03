Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tronox were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter valued at $63,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 100.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 46.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TROX opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 3.15. Tronox Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Tronox from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tronox from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

