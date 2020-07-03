IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly Acquires 2,000 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
INFO stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.
IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.
About IHS Markit
IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.
