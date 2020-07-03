IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly Acquires 2,000 Shares

IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Director Robert P. Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.88 per share, for a total transaction of $151,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

INFO stock opened at $75.85 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 15.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.76.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

