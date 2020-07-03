Insider Selling: Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Sells 7,060 Shares of Stock

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $673,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,045.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XLNX opened at $95.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.02.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra downgraded Xilinx to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,343 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $32,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Xilinx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 239,409 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

