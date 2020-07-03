Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,358.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 40,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,628,001.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 16,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $639,654.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,586 shares of company stock worth $6,456,404. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 52-week low of $18.52 and a 52-week high of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a current ratio of 8.61.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $19.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 222.66% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.