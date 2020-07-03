Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $449,000 in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $121,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

NBSE stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric I. Richman bought 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $84,822.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,358 shares of company stock valued at $172,746 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders.

