Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 41,382 Shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,382 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of Onespan worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,010,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after purchasing an additional 480,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Onespan by 75.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 285,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Onespan by 140.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $3,964,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Onespan during the first quarter worth about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

OSPN opened at $27.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Onespan from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Onespan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Marc Boroditsky bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 75,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,347,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,075,457.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock worth $13,788,520. 19.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.