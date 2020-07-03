Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 15.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,612,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,428,000 after buying an additional 602,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,438,000 after buying an additional 451,620 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in AutoNation by 348.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in AutoNation by 31.6% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 706,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 169,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

AN stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

