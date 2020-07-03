Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,550 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Agilysys worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Agilysys by 5,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Agilysys from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilysys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.28 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

