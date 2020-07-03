Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,346 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of WideOpenWest worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 78.9% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97. The company has a market cap of $474.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.63. WideOpenWest Inc has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $8.12.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

