Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 595.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,613 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chico’s FAS worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 409,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,742,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,069,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CHS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Insiders have acquired 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. Analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.