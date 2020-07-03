Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 47.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $11,181,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 35.8% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $228.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.59.

BIIB stock opened at $265.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.84 and its 200-day moving average is $301.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

