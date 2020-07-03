Jane Street Group LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 15.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of Credicorp from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

Shares of BAP opened at $132.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.13 and its 200-day moving average is $170.55. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $118.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($2.86). Credicorp had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $973.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

