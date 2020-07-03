Jane Street Group LLC Has $361,000 Stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF (NYSEARCA:KCNY) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.81% of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG grew its stake in KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF stock opened at $31.72 on Friday. KraneShares E Fund China Commercial Paper ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $33.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.96.

