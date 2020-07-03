Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stock Position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 79.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 61,124 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IIVI. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in II-VI by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in II-VI by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,442,286 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $297,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,066,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,918,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,517,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after acquiring an additional 797,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on II-VI from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on II-VI from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on II-VI in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

In other news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,223.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,949 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,658 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

