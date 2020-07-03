9,078 Shares in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $57.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

