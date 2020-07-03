Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,924 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 135.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,639 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,377,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 92.1% during the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 153,850 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. 25.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUN opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.67 and a beta of 1.78. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Sunoco from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

