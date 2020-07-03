Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 13,760 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,849,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,781,000 after purchasing an additional 776,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,031 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 436,808 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $187,256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,188,000 after purchasing an additional 446,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

KEY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). KeyCorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded KeyCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis bought 4,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $221,012.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,485 shares of company stock worth $1,109,564. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

