Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 680.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 301.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDJ opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

