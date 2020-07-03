Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,104 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 67.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 66.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hologic from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.06.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.10 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $567,356.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,752,550 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

