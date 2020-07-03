Jane Street Group LLC Invests $364,000 in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $93.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.31%.

LDOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

