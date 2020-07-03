Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 20,386 Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ:AHPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AHPI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Allied Healthcare Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter worth about $350,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 2,193.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Healthcare Products during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Allied Healthcare Products Inc has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 27.87%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment.

