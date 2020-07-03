Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,647 Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,704 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 423,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,027,000 after purchasing an additional 232,389 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 267.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, COO James C. White sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,098.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.97. Independent Bank Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBTX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.