Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 415.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,654 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.13% of Brigham Minerals worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $59,588,119.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $12.54 on Friday. Brigham Minerals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $705.88 million, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 2.70.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 259.65%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

