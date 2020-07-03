Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,427 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Myers Industries worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Myers Industries by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after acquiring an additional 278,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Myers Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,518 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,916,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 712,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after buying an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 171,732 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael P. Mcgaugh purchased 25,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.14 per share, with a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,415 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Myers Industries from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of MYE opened at $14.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $520.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.87%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

