BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $36,000 Position in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Newpark Resources were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 186,213 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 900,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 489,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NR stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.07. Newpark Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.25 million. Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NR. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

Newpark Resources Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

