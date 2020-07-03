K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,872 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in K12 were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in K12 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in K12 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 791,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in K12 by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in K12 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in K12 by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get K12 alerts:

In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 4,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $117,573.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,102 shares of company stock valued at $899,138. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $31.33 on Friday. K12 Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. K12 had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $257.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that K12 Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. ValuEngine lowered K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on K12 from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of K12 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

K12 Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN).

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.