Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Stock Holdings Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLUU. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $417,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 399,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,009,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 399,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.