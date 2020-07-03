Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $367,000 Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF)

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2020

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $502,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,122,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000.

NYSEARCA JHMF opened at $32.56 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.25.

