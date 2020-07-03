Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 4,556 Shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth $44,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 281.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,462 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $12.10 on Friday. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 95.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

