Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,178 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Paylocity by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 53,183 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $6,555,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,543. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $150.88 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $66.98 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.87.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.