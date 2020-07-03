Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes Position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,869 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,067,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,573,000 after purchasing an additional 235,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 172,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,216,000 after buying an additional 312,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,556,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 599,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,322,441 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 611,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $247.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.81. SunCoke Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

