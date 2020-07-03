Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 61.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,554,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,314,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 1,718,461 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,279,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,757,000 after buying an additional 313,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $331,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PK stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

