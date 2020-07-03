Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 137,299 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $5,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Petmed Express during the 1st quarter worth $4,772,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Petmed Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Petmed Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $41.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.56. The company has a market cap of $702.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.71.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,610. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

