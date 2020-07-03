John Oyler Sells 1,435 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,770,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,370,180.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $731,031.12.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54.

On Monday, June 22nd, John Oyler sold 10,281 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.43, for a total transaction of $1,875,562.83.

On Friday, May 1st, John Oyler sold 4,635 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $655,528.05.

Beigene stock opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $210.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.81.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -20.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,144,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Beigene by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BGNE. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beigene from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

