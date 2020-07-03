Cigna Corp Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $5.08 Per Share (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.08 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $190.49 on Friday. Cigna has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,965,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,485 shares of company stock valued at $62,038,903. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

