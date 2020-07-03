Oppenheimer Comments on Cellectar Biosciences Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cellectar Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

Shares of CLRB opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 21,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,903.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 65,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,395.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 109,306 shares of company stock valued at $124,442 in the last 90 days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.