IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Down 5.4%

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $42.34 and last traded at $43.08, approximately 5,780,170 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 904% from the average daily volume of 575,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.54.

IBKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on IBERIABANK from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut IBERIABANK from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded IBERIABANK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.20 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IBERIABANK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBKC)

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

