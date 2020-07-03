Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Shares Gap Up to $17.07

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.33, but opened at $17.07. Sunnova Energy International shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 1,103,600 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Anne S. Andrew purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.69 per share, with a total value of $49,968.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 6,650 shares of company stock worth $88,429 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

