Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Up to $2.40

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.40. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 5,957,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 57.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 million. Research analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,314.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 561,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 522,184 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Capital by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,267,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 343,807 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

