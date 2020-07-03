DA Davidson Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $138.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1,707.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.