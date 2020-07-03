Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 178.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Best Buy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,495 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 14.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 449,204 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total transaction of $38,712,400.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,067,970 shares of company stock worth $89,144,250. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

