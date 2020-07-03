SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 122,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,831,000 after purchasing an additional 154,262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $37.33 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.